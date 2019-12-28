Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unifi alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Unifi news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $458.33 million, a PE ratio of 192.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.