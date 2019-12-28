Brokerages Expect Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marine Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marine Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.62 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.83%.

Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

