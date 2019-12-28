Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Neogen posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. Neogen has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $1,343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $1,614,029.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,087.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,349 shares of company stock worth $17,544,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

