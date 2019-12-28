Short Interest in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rises By 51.2%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 702,700 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the November 28th total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Obseva has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Get Obseva alerts:

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBSV. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.