Short Interest in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rises By 51.2%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 702,700 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the November 28th total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Obseva has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.
Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
Obseva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.