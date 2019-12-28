Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Up 52.9% in December

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the November 28th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FBSS opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Fauquier Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBSS. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

