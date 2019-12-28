Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the November 28th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.