Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the November 28th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Materion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 73.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 27.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. Materion has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

