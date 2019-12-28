Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the November 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

