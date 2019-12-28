Short Interest in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Increases By 61.7%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the November 28th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $34,416.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $59,174. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

JCS stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.97. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

