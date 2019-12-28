Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Rises By 58.5%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the November 28th total of 522,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $830.27 million, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

