Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNW. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

