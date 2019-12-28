Short Interest in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rises By 62.8%

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the November 28th total of 693,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,001,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in James River Group by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

