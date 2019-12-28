POPCHAIN Price Up 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $1.87 million and $19,687.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, GDAC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bit-Z, LBank, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

