Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $5.37 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00073144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $94.04 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084464 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001437 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Koineks, QuadrigaCX, Bitsane, Ovis, Braziliex, BitBay, CEX.IO, OKEx, C2CX, Bit-Z, Binance, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Bittrex, Coinone, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Coinnest, DSX, Bleutrade, TDAX, BitMarket, Zebpay, Bitlish, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Indodax, Exmo, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Korbit, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Graviex, Vebitcoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

