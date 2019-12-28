Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.83

News coverage about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TSE:E opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group will post -0.1540541 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

