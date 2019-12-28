-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.49). Kura Oncology also reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 164.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

