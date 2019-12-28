$1.15 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

