$1.15 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
