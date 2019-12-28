Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.08 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC on popular exchanges including xBTCe, Koinex, Upbit and Buda. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $3.08 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009885 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,732,344 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

