Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.02 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Cryptomate, DragonEX and Gate.io. Cardano has a market cap of $871.17 million and $26.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022286 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02510198 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015041 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DragonEX, ABCC, CoinFalcon, Bithumb, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Coinbe, OKEx, ZB.COM, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Indodax, Exmo, Upbit, Coinnest, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.