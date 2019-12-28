Giant (GIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102,999.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Giant has traded 95.7% higher against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $102,999.00 and $4,683.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.98, $5.63, $70.83 and $31.10.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00643072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,675,419 coins and its circulating supply is 6,675,415 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

