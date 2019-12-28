Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings per share of $7.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47. Biogen posted earnings per share of $6.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $34.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.27 to $42.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $300.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 506.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 52.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,717,000 after acquiring an additional 851,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Biogen by 70.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,141,000 after acquiring an additional 647,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

