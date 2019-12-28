Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given $55.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,557,000. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,252,415,000 after buying an additional 5,513,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

