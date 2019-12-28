Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $11.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.17. AutoZone reported earnings of $11.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $66.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.61 to $66.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $72.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.72 to $74.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,250.40.

AZO stock opened at $1,202.59 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $798.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 659.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

