Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Msci’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. Msci reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Msci.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.56.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 26.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. Msci has a twelve month low of $141.06 and a twelve month high of $267.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Msci (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.