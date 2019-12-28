-$0.40 EPS Expected for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.36). Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FWONK stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 247,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth approximately $11,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $34,196,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

