$4.05 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $19.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,444. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

