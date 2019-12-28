TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 10th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.90 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.