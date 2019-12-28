Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on January 15th

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

VET opened at C$21.48 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$17.13 and a one year high of C$36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.