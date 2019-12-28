Chick Soup Preferred A (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 15th

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CSSEP opened at $25.81 on Friday. Chick Soup Preferred A has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

