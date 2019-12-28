Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NBO opened at $12.45 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

