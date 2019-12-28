Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Caretrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 169.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Caretrust REIT to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

