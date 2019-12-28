Surge Energy Inc (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Surge Energy stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

