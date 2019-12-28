Morguard North American (MRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Morguard North American has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$61.14 million during the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

