Killam Apartment REIT (KMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter.

KMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP)

