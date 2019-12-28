InterRent REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Dividend History for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

