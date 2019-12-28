Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Drops By 16.8%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in USD Partners by 56,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in USD Partners by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in USD Partners by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $9.85 on Friday. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.46.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.