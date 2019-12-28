Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Short Interest Update

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vedanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

