Cineplex Inc (CGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:CGX opened at C$34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 41.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$34.39.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.50.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.