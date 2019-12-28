Cineplex Inc (CGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
TSE:CGX opened at C$34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 41.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$34.39.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.
