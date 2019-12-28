VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 28th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VOC opened at $4.58 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other VOC Energy Trust news, insider Fahey Julie purchased 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.