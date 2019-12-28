Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 192,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $151.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 57.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

