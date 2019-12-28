Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $346,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $1,289,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.22. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

