Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 15th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Permianville Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $1.93 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

