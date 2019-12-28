Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the November 28th total of 211,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of VVI opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. Viad has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viad by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,318,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Viad by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

