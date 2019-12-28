Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BAD stock opened at C$36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.40. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$30.12 and a one year high of C$49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$183.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$193.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Daylighting will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

BAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Paul James Vanderberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,347,158. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,362,588. Insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $184,764 over the last quarter.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

