Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 15th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.20. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

