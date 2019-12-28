Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 15th

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.20. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Dividend History for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Surge Energy Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Surge Energy Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Morguard North American To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Morguard North American To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Killam Apartment REIT To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Killam Apartment REIT To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
InterRent REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
InterRent REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Short Interest in USD Partners LP Drops By 16.8%
Short Interest in USD Partners LP Drops By 16.8%
Short Interest in United States Cellular Corp Decreases By 13.5%
Short Interest in United States Cellular Corp Decreases By 13.5%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report