Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Given $5.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNJN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Finjan stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Finjan will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 37.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Finjan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Finjan by 15.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

