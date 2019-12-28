Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.82 Target Price for DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $4.82 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29. DIRTT Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Omeara acquired 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,176.00. Also, COO Jeffrey Calkins acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $153,645.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental stock. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 253,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

