Analysts Expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $0.58. Tesla posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $10.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,329,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $106,685,000 after buying an additional 361,429 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $430.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $435.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

