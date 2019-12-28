$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.57.

ILMN opened at $332.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.86. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,424,588. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

