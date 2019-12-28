Next.exchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $551,439.00 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $551,439.00 and approximately $13,774.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003223 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.05886729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

